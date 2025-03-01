  • home icon
Congratulations to WWE's Megan Morant; shares big personal update with fans

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 01, 2025 05:11 GMT
Megan Morant interviewing Triple H (via WWE
Megan Morant interviewing Triple H (Image via WWE's YouTube)

WWE star Megan Morant has shared a big personal update with fans via her official Instagram handle. Morant is mere days away from giving birth to her baby.

Morant joined WWE back in 2021 and has been working as a backstage correspondent for the Stamford-based promotion since then. She has amassed a large fan following among the WWE Universe over the past four years or so. She's interviewed a long list of top names in the past, including WWE CCO Triple H.

In her latest Instagram post, Megan Morant shared a photo of her baby bump and revealed she could be giving birth any day now as it was already 39 weeks of her pregnancy.

Check out her post below:

"Waiting on a baby 🐣💜 any day now 👀 . #pregnant #pregnantrunner #motherrunners #mother #39weeks."
Megan Morant talks in detail about her journey to WWE

In 2023, Morant sat down with Sam Roberts on his podcast and discussed several topics about her career. She talked about her journey to WWE and had the following to say:

"I knew somebody at the talent office for Fox that I developed a really good relationship with and I was scrolling on LinkedIn one day and I saw that WWE is looking for a digital talent. So, I called up my pal Jacob and I was like, 'Hey, saw this WWE, I know they’re on Fox, what do you think about me and WWE?' He said, ‘I think you’d be really good at it, are you interested?’ A couple of emails were exchanged, I had a phone call with Tom Phillips and we chatted for a bit. A couple of months later, I got an email saying that Michael Cole would like to schedule a call with you. At the time, I really didn’t know who Micheal Cole was." [H/T - Fightful]
Megan Morant's post received tons of comments from fans congratulating her after her latest updates. Several wrestling personalities commented on the post as well, including Natalya, Samantha Irvin, and Kelani Jordan.

Edited by Harish Raj S
