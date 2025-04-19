Congratulations to WWE's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to achieve a massive feat in his professional wrestling career at WrestleMania 41. The OTC will be in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Reigns, Punk, and Rollins have been in a heated feud for quite some time. All three stars are set to face each other in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of Night One of 'Mania. The OTC's relationship with Paul Heyman is hanging by a thread going into the bout, as The Wiseman agreed to be on The Best in the World's side during the contest instead of his Tribal Chief's.

Ad

Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Roman Reigns will achieve a massive feat after main eventing yet another WWE WrestleMania. The Bloodline leader recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that tonight will be his tenth 'Mania main event. Reigns also sent a bold message ahead of the match, writing that he believed god made him for this day.

"Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania. Main Event. God made me for this day," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

This is a massive feat for Roman Reigns, as some of the biggest names in WWE, including Randy Orton and The Rock, have yet to achieve this milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More