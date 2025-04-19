Congratulations to WWE's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to achieve a massive feat in his professional wrestling career at WrestleMania 41. The OTC will be in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.
Reigns, Punk, and Rollins have been in a heated feud for quite some time. All three stars are set to face each other in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of Night One of 'Mania. The OTC's relationship with Paul Heyman is hanging by a thread going into the bout, as The Wiseman agreed to be on The Best in the World's side during the contest instead of his Tribal Chief's.
Congratulations are in order, as Roman Reigns will achieve a massive feat after main eventing yet another WWE WrestleMania. The Bloodline leader recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that tonight will be his tenth 'Mania main event. Reigns also sent a bold message ahead of the match, writing that he believed god made him for this day.
"Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania. Main Event. God made me for this day," he wrote.
Check out his post below:
This is a massive feat for Roman Reigns, as some of the biggest names in WWE, including Randy Orton and The Rock, have yet to achieve this milestone.