Congratulations to WWE SmackDown star Angel Garza

Angel Garza and his cousin Humberto Carrillo are finally being taken seriously in WWE's tag team division on SmackDown. Now, it seems that Garza also has some happy news to share outside of the ring.

The former champion took to social media last night to share the news that he had welcomed his second child with his wife, Zaide. Garza revealed that they had welcomed a little girl called Alia Atenea.

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD 😍 Alia Atenea 😍 With great excitement, I want to share that today, God gave us the blessing of welcoming with much love and affection one more member into our family. Together, we will be a great team and we will make a BEAUTIFUL FAMILY ❤️ 🔥 02-22-2025."

The couple already have a daughter called Dara who was born back in 2022. She could also be seen in the recent picture that the couple shared where they were happily celebrating the arrival of their second child.

Angel Garza is a member of Legado Del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown

Legado Del Fantasma has gone through several changes in recent weeks, with Elektra Lopez surprisingly being released from the company as part of their recent talent cull. This means that Legado Del Fantasma only has three members currently, with Santos Escobar joining Los Garza when needed.

It's unclear what this means for Angel Garza moving forward since he has been working with his cousin in the tag team division recently as Los Garza while Escobar has been working as a singles star.

It's clear that there's no real push planned for the group and now it makes sense why he missed this week's episode of WWE SmackDown which included several tag teams making a statement to the tag team champions, including Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits, and Pretty Deadly.

