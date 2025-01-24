Congratulations to WWE star AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been out of action since the October 4 episode of SmackDown due to a foot injury. Nevertheless, Styles celebrated a huge milestone in his WWE career on Friday.

The Phenomenal One faced off against Carmelo Hayes in his last television appearance on SmackDown. During the match, he landed awkwardly on his left ankle a couple of times before the referee declared Hayes the winner via stoppage.

After an initial diagnosis of a left ankle injury, it was later confirmed to be a Lisfranc fracture. Styles doesn't have a timeline for his return yet, but recovery usually takes two to four months depending on the severity.

However, the two-time WWE Champion celebrated his ninth year with the company on Friday. It has been that long since AJ Styles made his shocking debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble match as the No. 3 entrant and faced off against Roman Reigns.

In his nine years with WWE, AJ Styles has carved out a Hall of Fame career. He's a two-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and a one-time Tag Team Champion.

AJ Styles was backstage at a recent TNA event

Before signing with WWE, AJ Styles made a name for himself at TNA Wrestling and was the face of the promotion for more than a decade. Styles was even offered a place in the TNA Hall of Fame last year but turned it down due to being an active wrestler.

The Phenomenal One returned to TNA backstage last December at its Final Resolution Event. Fightful Select reported that Styles wasn't in a walking boot, brace, or crutches. He was there to check on some of his friends, who were performing at the event.

With WWE's recent partnership with TNA Wrestling, it will be interesting to see if fans can see Styles return to his old stomping grounds. He spent 12 years of his career there from 2002 to 2014, winning every championship imaginable.

AJ helped put TNA on the map, which led to his incredible run at New Japan Pro-Wrestling before he eventually signed with WWE in 2016.

