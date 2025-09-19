Congratulations to WWE Star Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE earlier this year as part of The Royal Rumble and has since been able to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Charlotte Flair.Congratulations are now in order for Little Miss Bliss, since September 20th marks 12 years in WWE for the former Women's Champion.Bliss made her debut as part of an event at WWE's Performance Center back in 2013, which was when she unveiled her name as Alexa Bliss for the first time. Bliss was then able to debut on NXT the following year under a fairy gimmick.After a hiatus through injury, Bliss returned and later aligned with Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy and was able to turn heel and finally debut her villainous side.Bliss was promoted to the main roster the following year and became one of SmackDown's biggest stars following her promotion.Alexa Bliss is one-half of the Women's Tag Team ChampionsSince her return to WWE, Bliss has been part of some interesting storylines on SmackDown. Many fans believed that she would link back up with Uncle Howdy and become a member of Wyatt Sicks, but that is yet to happen.Instead, the decision was made for her to align with Charlotte Flair after their enemies-to-friends storyline led them to the Women's Tag Team Championships.Flair was unable to be cleared for action several weeks ago on SmackDown and was missing last week because she was part of WWE's WrestleMania announcement in Las Vegas.This week, she will be forced to defend her titles with Bliss against Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. It will be interesting to see if the story between Bliss and Flair continues to evolve and the two women finally become friends, or lose their titles to Green and her entourage.