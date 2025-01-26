Congratulations to WWE star Arianna Grace

Arianna Grace is currently out of action due to an injury. Amid her absence, she has accomplished a major milestone.

Arianna Grace is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. Although Santino portrayed an Italian gimmick, Grace is not from Italy. She was born in Canada and is a mix of Italian, Finnish, Pakistani, and Metis descent. The 27-year-old even competed in the Miss Universe Canada pageant, finishing in the top 20. She started her NXT career in 2022 and has been a regular feature on TV since.

Grace's career got derailed when she sustained an injury last year, forcing her to be on the sidelines. She was even seen sporting a sling at the Promolympics event at the Performance Center in August of last year. And now it appears that she had been working towards something else also. The NXT star took to her X (fka Twitter) account to announce that she was now a citizen of the United States.

"Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She’s a citizen folks," she wrote.

It's great to see that Arianna Grace has successfully become a citizen of the United States of America, making it easier for her to live and work in the country. She will hopefully be back in the ring soon, once she recovers from her injury.

