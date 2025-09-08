Congratulations to WWE Star Asuka

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 08, 2025
Asuka has become a force in the Women
Asuka has become a force in the Women's Division (image via WWE)

Asuka seems destined to turn heel in the coming weeks, but ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it seems that congratulations are in order for the former Women's Champion.

It was on September 8th, 2015, that it was made official that Asuka had signed a contract with WWE. What would become a major turning point for NXT and WWE's Women's Division. It was as part of a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, that her signing was made official.

The Empress of Tomorrow had appeared at ringside for Takeover: Brooklyn, a few weeks earlier, which all but confirmed her signing.

The RAW star went on to change the NXT Women's Division, going on a lengthy undefeated streak and amassing a Women's Championship reign that lasted 510 days before she relinquished the title.

It was just two years later that she arrived on the main roster and appeared to pick up where she left off.

What's next for Asuka on WWE RAW?

Asuka has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE as a former Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. She has been credited as a member of The Kabuki Warrior and Damage CTRL, even though the latter has seemingly disbanded following Dakota Kai's WWE release.

The Empress has accomplished much more than many expected as part of WWE, but it seems that she could be set to embark on a heel turn on RAW.

The current story is that she is seemingly jealous of the friendship between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley and has tried to come between them numerous times.

It's likely that she will be the one to cost Iyo Sky the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, which could lead to a massive feud between the long-time friends, leaving Kairi Sane in the middle, since she has remained friends with both stars.

