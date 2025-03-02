Congratulations to WWE star Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has achieved a major feat during this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The EST competed in the Women's Chamber match.

This year's Chamber has been a roller coaster of emotions for Bianca Belair. During the start of the contest, Belair's former teammate, Jade Cargill, made a surprise return from injury after four months. The former AEW star immediately went after Naomi, revealing that the latter was behind the assault on her. This left The EST shattered as she couldn't believe The Glow would do something like that.

Due to this massive revelation, Bianca Belair was mostly distracted during the early stages of the match. However, the former Women's Champion took control of the bout and remained in the match until the end alongside Liv Morgan. The EST ultimately emerged victorious after hitting the KOD and pinning Morgan.

Congratulations are in order, as Belair has made history with her massive win. She is now the first woman ever to win two Elimination Chamber matches in WWE's history. Her first win came in 2022.

Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 41 opponent will be set on the upcoming edition of RAW, where Rhea Ripley will lock horns with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator will retain the gold and go on to face Belair at The Show of Shows.

