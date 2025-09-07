Congratulations to WWE Star Chad Gable

Chad Gable has been absent from WWE TV for several months now after suffering a rotator cuff injury.Gable's role under the mask of El Grande Americano appears to have been taken by Ludwig Kaiser after Master Gable was forced to undergo surgery, but amid his absence, he has something to celebrate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeptember 8th, 2003, marked Chad's debut in the wrestling business at Midwest Pro Wrestling in his home state of Minnesota. It took Gable a further 10 years before he got onto WWE's radar, but he competed as part of the 2012 Summer Olympics.This means that today marks 22 years since Gable made his wrestling debut, making him one of the biggest veterans in WWE.Chad Gable finally signed a contract with WWE in 2013Charles Edward Betts signed a contract with WWE back in November 2013 and was sent to the Performance Center in Florida, where he first revealed his ring name as Chad Gable. It took a further two years before he debuted on NXT in 2015, when he worked alongside Jason Jordan in American Alpha.Just a year later, Gable was promoted to SmackDown, where he became a tag team specialist on the blue brand for several years.He has since adopted several characters, including the unforgettable &quot;Shorty G.&quot; Gable has also been in two other teams after Jason Jordan's career was cut short due to a neck injury.Gable united with Otis and became Alpha Academy before deserting the group and starting American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.It's hard to believe that Gable has already been part of WWE for 12 years, but when he makes his return in the coming months, it's easy to believe he still has a few more years left to compete at the highest level.