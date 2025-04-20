Congratulations to WWE star El Grande Americano

Congratulations are in order for El Grande Americano, as the WWE RAW star made his WrestleMania debut at this year's event. He not only competed in his first match on the show, but also got a massive victory.
The luchador was supposed to wrestle WWE legend Rey Mysterio at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the latter sustained an injury last night on SmackDown and was replaced by Rey Fenix. This was Fenix's first WrestleMania match as well.
El Hijo del Vikingo attacked El Grande Americano at ringside before the bell rang. Rey Fenix chopped his opponent and took him down with a hurricanrana. El Grande ran into a kick and hit a missile dropkick. Rey took down the RAW star with a diving crossbody off the top rope to the floor.
El Grande Americano planted Fenix with a suplex and did an armdrag off the ropes. He then hit a superkick, spin kick, and performed an inverted 450 splash for a two-count. Rey Fenix dropped Americano with a Fire Driver and got a two-count.
El Grande shoved a metal plate into his own mask, and Rey hurt his foot when he kicked his opponent. El Grande caught the former AEW star with a headbutt and got the win after nailing Rey Fenix with a flying headbutt.