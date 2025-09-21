  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE star Kofi Kingston

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:13 GMT
Kofi Kingston has cause to celebrate. (Image credit: WWE.com)

Kofi Kingston is one of WWE's top heels at present, but even though he is still in mourning following his World Tag Team Championship loss, today is a day for celebration for the former World Champion.

September 21st marks 19 years since Kofi Kingston made his debut in WWE, as part of a dark match against MVP in Deep South Wrestling under the name Kofi Nahaje Kingston.

Kingston has since become a popular star in WWE, after officially being added to the main roster in December 2007. Kofi initially had a Jamaican gimmick before finding success with The New Day.

The New Day went on to become the most successful tag team in WWE history, and Kingston himself is now a 15-time WWE Tag Team Champion, with an NXT Tag Team Championship reign with Xavier Woods not included. Kofi also won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Kofi Kingston has remained a member of The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their back on long-time teammate Big E last year, which made them the most hated group in the company. Big E suffered a career-ending neck injury that forced him onto the sidelines for several years, which was out of his control.

When Big E returned to offer his help to the team, they rejected his assistance and blamed him for their problems, turning their backs on him. It was a shocking segment that has now forced Woods and Kingston to take on the heel role on WWE RAW.

The duo has also seemingly recruited Grayson Waller following his fallout with Austin Theory, and he has joined their current quest to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer finisher.

Penta and The New Day have been part of a storyline for several weeks now, following Woods' injury, which has put RAW General Manager Adam Pearce in a tough position on the red brand.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
