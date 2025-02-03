Congratulations to WWE star Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has recently achieved a major accomplishment after her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Vaquer currently performs on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT.

After making a huge name in several wrestling promotions, including Consejo Mundial Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Stephanie Vaquer debuted in All Elite Wrestling in May 2024. Following her AEW appearance, many people expected the star to join the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, the whole world was shocked when Shawn Michaels revealed that Vaquer was joining NXT in July last year.

Since her debut on the black and silver brand, the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion has made a huge name for herself because of her incredible in-ring skills. She also recently showcased her in-ring abilities in this year's Royal Rumble.

Congratulations are now in order as Stephanie Vaquer has become the first Chilean to participate in a Royal Rumble match in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Following this massive accomplishment, Vaquer took to X/Twitter to send a message.

"HISTORY MAKER #24. HACIENDO HISTORIA #royalrumble2025 #WWE," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Stephanie Vaquer said it was her dream to join WWE

During an interview with TVN Chile last year, Stephanie Vaquer said it was her childhood dream to join World Wrestling Entertainment. The NXT star also mentioned that after achieving everything in Mexico and Japan, she felt her wrestling career would be complete after joining the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can't be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old. When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women's division in existence," she said.

Many people believe Stephanie Vaquer will be called up to the main roster soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Vaquer's future.

