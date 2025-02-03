  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations to WWE star Stephanie Vaquer

Congratulations to WWE star Stephanie Vaquer

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 03, 2025 07:05 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer participated in the Women
Stephanie Vaquer participated in the Women's Royal Rumble [Image credits: Vaquer on Instagram]

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has recently achieved a major accomplishment after her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Vaquer currently performs on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT.

After making a huge name in several wrestling promotions, including Consejo Mundial Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Stephanie Vaquer debuted in All Elite Wrestling in May 2024. Following her AEW appearance, many people expected the star to join the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, the whole world was shocked when Shawn Michaels revealed that Vaquer was joining NXT in July last year.

Since her debut on the black and silver brand, the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion has made a huge name for herself because of her incredible in-ring skills. She also recently showcased her in-ring abilities in this year's Royal Rumble.

also-read-trending Trending

Congratulations are now in order as Stephanie Vaquer has become the first Chilean to participate in a Royal Rumble match in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Following this massive accomplishment, Vaquer took to X/Twitter to send a message.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"HISTORY MAKER #24. HACIENDO HISTORIA #royalrumble2025 #WWE," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Stephanie Vaquer said it was her dream to join WWE

During an interview with TVN Chile last year, Stephanie Vaquer said it was her childhood dream to join World Wrestling Entertainment. The NXT star also mentioned that after achieving everything in Mexico and Japan, she felt her wrestling career would be complete after joining the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can't be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old. When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women's division in existence," she said.

Many people believe Stephanie Vaquer will be called up to the main roster soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Vaquer's future.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी