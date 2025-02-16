Congratulations to WWE star Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has just achieved a major accomplishment following her match at this year's NXT Vengeance Day. On the show, Vaquer faced Fallon Henley for the Women's North American Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer has been in a heated feud with Fatal Influence for weeks. She locked horns with Jacy Jayne and Jasmine Nyx, defeating both of them in separate matches. She finally faced Fallon Henley for the gold at Vengeance Day. Both stars put on an incredible display. However, despite Jayne and Nyx interfering in the bout multiple times to attack Vaquer while the referee was distracted, the latter stood her ground and eventually came out victorious and became the new NXT Women's North American Champion.

Congratulations are now in order, as Stephanie Vaquer has now become the first ever South American-born wrestler to ever win a championship in WWE.

Since joining WWE, Stephanie Vaquer has made quite a name for herself due to her incredible in-ring abilities. Many fans wanted Shawn Michaels to put a title on her and it seems like the creative team finally listened to the audience at this year's Vengeance Day.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Vaquer's title reign.

