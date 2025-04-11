Congratulations to WWE star Trick Williams

WWE Superstar Trick Williams was recently announced for a major show outside the world of professional wrestling. The former NXT Champion reacted to this announcement with a four-word message.

Trick Williams has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2021. In such a short time, the star has made a huge name for himself on the black and silver brand by winning the NXT Championship twice. Many believe the Triple H-led creative might call up Williams to the main roster soon, where he could join his former teammate, Carmelo Hayes.

Congratulations are in order, as Trick Williams was recently announced for a guest role in the show "All American," which is a sports drama television series. Following this massive announcement, Williams took to X (fka Twitter) to react to it with a four-word message.

"Let’s talk about it," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Several people congratulated Trick in his post's comment section, including WWE legend Bully Ray.

Trick Williams wants to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

During an edition of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast in December last year, Trick Williams said that he hoped to meet Gunther inside the squared circle at some point in the future.

Williams added that he was looking forward to locking horns with The Ring General as he believed the latter had what it took to bring out a side of him that no one had ever seen before:

"The one who I think, I'll have the best feud with, a styles-clash; I like Gunther. I hope we get to see each other [in the ring]. I think he has what it takes to bring out a side of Trick Williams that people haven't really seen before. So, I'm looking forward to that day," Trick said.

Trick Williams' booking has not been the best in recent times. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the former WWE NXT Champion's future on the black and silver brand.

