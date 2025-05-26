Congratulations to WWE star Trick Williams

Trick Williams has just etched his name in the history books at NXT Battleground. The former two-time NXT Champion faced off against Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship tonight.

After a shocking turn of events, Trick pinned Joe Hendry and is now the new TNA World Champion. He is the first active WWE wrestler to win the TNA World Title.

During the closing moments of the match, Trick brought out the TNA World Championship to hit Hendry with but was stopped by the referee. Joe Hendry was attempting to hit a Standing Ovation on Trick but he missed and landed face first on the title belt.

Trick then hit Hendry with a vicious Trickshot to end the match and become the first active WWE wrestler to win the TNA World Championship. Trick Williams has now become the second person to win the TNA World Title outside of the promotion after Christian Cage won it in AEW.

The moment has left the entire pro wrestling world in shock. TNA President Carlos Silva also looked very disappointed after Henry's loss. It will be interesting to see what WWE and TNA have planned for Trick's reign as the TNA World Champion in the coming days.

