Congratulations to WWE Superstar Angel Garza

Angel Garza was one name that wasn't featured in this year's Men's Royal Rumble, but he is someone who will be celebrating today since it marks his five-year anniversary on the main roster.

Garza made his debut on the WWE RAW's roster on February 3, 2020, when he was brought up by Zelina Vega to oppose his own cousin Humberto Carillo. Times have certainly changed since Berto and Garza are now Los Garza as a duo but also part of Legado Del Fantasma which also includes Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez.

The duo has been pushing for the WWE Tag Team Championship in recent weeks since they were the ones blamed for an attack on The Street Profits by Pretty Deadly when it was in fact DIY who was responsible.

This has dragged them into the title picture and could allow them to push themselves into a Show of Shows title match in the coming months if they are able to remain in the spotlight on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo will now remain on WWE SmackDown

Now that Royal Rumble 2025 is in the books, the WWE Transfer Window is officially closed after several weeks of stars moving between brands.

Veteran play-by-play commentator Michael Cole noted that after this weekend there would be no more roster moves and it seems that the brand split will be in effect until this year's Draft. Interestingly it could mean that the only people allowed across brands in the coming months will be the Women's Tag Team Champions and if the Royal Rumble winners choose an opponent on the opposite brand.

Angel Garza and Humberto will remain on SmackDown now leading into WrestleMania 41 and it seems that the tag team division will also remain the same with Motor City Machine Guns and DIY at the helm. There could still be a multi-man match at The Show of Shows that could allow Garza and Berto to be part of the annual extravaganza.

Congratulations to Angel Garza for completing five years on WWE's main roster.

