Congratulations to WWE Superstar Apollo Crews!

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 06, 2025 10:31 GMT
Apollo Crews has a reason to celebrate! (Image via WWE.com)

Apollo Crews is currently sidelined after suffering a torn pec in a match against Johnny Gargano on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion was drafted to the blue brand during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Crews underwent surgery back in February and has since been recovering and rehabbing, but will miss this year's WrestleMania. Despite this, Crews does have a reason to celebrate this week since it has now been a decade since he signed with WWE.

The former US Champion reported to the Performance Center as a WWE Superstar for the first time on April 6, 2015.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

In that time, Crews has climbed through the ranks in the company from NXT to the main roster and back again. He's a former United States and Intercontinental Champion, and there was also a time when he lost his last name, only to regain it a few weeks later.

Crews has had an entertaining few years in the company, and could now return to the main roster when he's cleared to compete.

Apollo Crews has some unfinished business on WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews may be one of the names that have vanished from TV in recent weeks, but unlike many stars, he has some unfinished business on the main roster.

Back when Roman Reigns was on the ascendance on the blue brand with his Bloodline, he was spotted with Apollo Crews, handing him some advice backstage that he seemingly then went on to cash in.

It has been four years since the backstage segment between the two men aired on SmackDown, and it seems that it has either been forgotten or it could be one of the biggest long-term storylines WWE has ever created.

It's unclear when Crews will be able to return since his surgery was only two months ago, but there's a chance that when he does, this storyline could finally be wrapped up on WWE SmackDown with The Tribal Chief.

Edited by Harish Raj S
