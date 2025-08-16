Congratulations to WWE Superstar Apollo Crews 

Apollo Crews has been absent from WWE since January, but it seems that now could be the perfect time for him to return as he celebrates his 16th wrestling anniversary.Crews debuted in the wrestling ring back on August 17th, 2009, and was signed by WWE just five years later. He has been part of the company for more than a decade, and in that time, he has become a popular face.WWE Universe @WWEUniverseLINKWhat a debut for @ApolloCrews on #RAW!! #ApolloNationApollo Crews was someone that Triple H pushed forward throughout his time managing NXT and was even able to help him craft a new finisher.Crews was promoted to the main roster in April 2016, but after several years and a few character changes, he was sent back to NXT six years later in 2022 alongside Commander Azeez.Crews was promoted again in 2023, spending just a year in NXT, and has spent much of his time on Main Event in recent years.Apollo Crews was injured back in January 2025As part of a match against Johnny Gargano on WWE SmackDown back in January, Apollo Crews was injured, and it was later revealed that he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle.The former champion has since undergone surgery, and after missing The Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam this year, while he rehabs the injury, Crews seems as though he is finally ready to return.Recent updates from the star are pointing towards an imminent return to whichever brand WWE decides to send him, after months of social media posts that show the work he has been forced to put in to make it back to the same level.There are a number of injured WWE stars who are now pushing to make their returns as WWE turns the corner into Survivor Series season and the final quarter of their year.