Congratulations to WWE Superstar Asuka

WWE Superstar Asuka has been on hiatus for a considerable period due to an injury. The Damage CTRL member suffered a knee injury during the March 15, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Recently, The Empress of Tomorrow took to her Twitter (X) account to confirm that she underwent knee surgery. The RAW Superstar shared pictures of her knee in a brace and bandages.

The former NXT Women's Champion may be on the bench currently, but she has lots to celebrate. Today marks two decades since the Japanese legend made her in-ring debut. This is an impressive feat for a female wrestler, and even more so for someone who has maintained the position that she has in WWE.

Asuka (and Kairi Sane) lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France before she was sidelined by injury. The Damage CTRL has since continued to push forward without her.

Her place has seemingly been filled by Dakota Kai, who has recently been seen partnering Kairi Sane in tag team matches.

Will Asuka still have a place in Damage CTRL when she returns to WWE?

Kairi Sane has gone through several changes over the past few weeks, including her wardrobe and her entrance theme. This has led to rumors that Sane could be moving forward as a solo star.

Asuka's recent image of her leg has led to speculation that she could be sidelined for several months, which could impact Damage CTRL. The former Women's Champion's most recent update saw her using a walker because of the damage to her leg, and it could mean that the 42-year-old would need extensive rehab to regain full fitness before she returns to the squared circle.

As of writing, it is unclear when the veteran star will return, but Damage CTRL appears to be working well without her guidance.