Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bianca Belair!

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 24, 2025 17:43 GMT
Bianca Belair is honoured (image via WWE)
Bianca Belair at WrestleMania (image via WWE)

Bianca Belair has been excelling as a WWE Superstar for several years. The current Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram earlier today to share the fact that she has been honored in the Class of 2025 for Volunteer 40 under 40 at the University of Tennessee.

Belair completed her degree at the University of Tennessee and was part of the honor roll in 2011 and 2012. She shared the update on her Instagram story, making it clear that it was an honor to be recognized in the class more than a decade after she graduated.

"What an honor!!!!" she wrote on her story.
Bianca Belair has been honored by her college [Source: Screengrab from Belair's IG story]

Belair has had a fantastic few years in WWE and has already main-evented WrestleMania and held the Women's Championship on three occasions. Belair currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Naomi, who is filling in for Jade Cargill after she was attacked last year backstage on SmackDown.

Was Bianca Belair the one who attacked Jade Cargill?

The question on every WWE's fans lips over the past few months has remained the same, "Who attacked Jade Cargill?" A number of WWE Superstars could be behind the attack and while some fans are convinced it was Naomi so that she could replace her as Belair's partner and get revenge for the Royal Rumble elimination in 2024, Belair herself hasn't been ruled out.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, there were several stars pushing the fact that there was some competition between Belair and Cargill and that at some point they would turn against each other.

Does this mean that Belair attacked her before she could come after her? As of writing, it seems that the company is no closer to revealing who was behind the attack. However, it will be interesting to see how Cargill returns in due course.

Edited by Arsh Das
