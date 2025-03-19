Congratulations to WWE Superstar Braun Strowman!

Braun Strowman has been part of a storyline with Jacob Fatu over the past few weeks, but it seems that he has also been busy outside of the ring as well. The former Universal Champion recently took to social media, where he revealed that he had been handed his own TV series.

It seems that Strowman has been given a chance to be part of a series of his own that follows his life outside of the ring, where he has a passion for food.

Strowman dropped some hints about the series a few months ago but recently updated to claim it was coming out soon and how blessed he was.

Strowman suffered a neck injury a few months ago and has been able to return and step back into storylines while also filming his own show. There are not many WWE stars who have been able to earn an opportunity like this. Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi had their own series while they were in AEW, and Montez Ford and Bianca Belair recently had their own show, which premiered on Disney.

This is a huge step for Strowman, who could raise his profile and even put himself into contention for a push on TV as well.

What are Braun Strowman's plans for WrestleMania?

It seems that the plans for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania could see him go up against Jacob Fatu since the two men have taken it in turns to attack each other in recent weeks. Clearly, Fatu believes he is the monster on SmackDown now, which means that he needs to take out Strowman to make a point.

Braun Strowman has come over from RAW after being able to get the upper hand on Bronson Reed, and he still has something to prove as one of WWE's big men. He can do just that if he's able to make an example of Fatu.

