Congratulations to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, almost two years ago. Lesnar came up short against Cody Rhodes as part of the show and was expected to return to the company the following year.Personal issues and the ongoing Janel Grant Lawsuit are the main reasons for Lesnar's extended absence, but Triple H noted that Lesnar is waiting for the right time to return, suggesting that he is still considered a current star.Brock Lesnar has always been a huge name in WWE, and August 2025 marks 25 years since The Beast originally signed a contract with the company. He has since left and returned numerous times, but has always remained connected to the WWE Universe and been seen as one of the most dominant forces in the company's history.Lesnar was sent to OVW for two years after signing with WWE, and this is where he met Paul Heyman, before heading to the main roster in 2002. The Beast Incarnate made his main roster debut in March before winning King of the Ring in June with Heyman by his side.In the years that followed, he went on to become the youngest world champion in WWE history at SummerSlam when he defeated The Rock at 25. He then won the 2003 Royal Rumble before defeating Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 20.Brock Lesnar took a break from WWE in 2003Lesnar went on to take a break from WWE in 2003 for several years while he explored UFC, before making his return in 2012 and picking up where he left off.The Beast Incarnate has been sorely missed by WWE over the past few years, and it will be interesting to see where he's able to fit back in if there's ever a reason for the company to bring him back.