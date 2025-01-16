Congratulations to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes was the MVP of WWE in 2024. It seems that this has followed him into 2025 now that he has been handed several lucrative awards.

The Undisputed WWE Champion was able to main event WrestleMania 40 on both nights. He took the title from Roman Reigns in one of the most-watched main events in WrestleMania history.

It was revealed today that Cody Rhodes had won PWI awards for Wrestler of the Year, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year, and Inspirational Wrestler of the Year for 2024. Something that Rhodes has once again modestly reacted to.

Rhodes has won many accolades for his performances in WWE over the past year and if WWE still aired the Slammy Awards he would have swept the categories as well based on his 2024.

Cody Rhodes is defending his WWE Championship at The Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion which means he doesn't get to sit back and rest on his achievements. He already has his next title defense scheduled and will take on long-time friend turned rival Kevin Owens at The Royal Rumble in a Ladder match.

Owens was the reason Randy Orton was sidelined from WWE back in 2024 when he delivered a banned Piledriver to him that injured his neck. Rhodes was then hit with a similar move at Saturday Night's Main Event last month but was able to avoid permanent injury and set up the revenge match he wished for against Kevin Owens.

Owens took the Winged Eagle Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event and will now be forced to hang that title above the ring for their title match, with the winner seemingly taking both titles or choosing which one will represent the company moving forward.

