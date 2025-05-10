Congratulations WWE Superstar Damian Priest

Damian Priest has every reason to celebrate, as he has good news. The news was shared on this week's episode of SmackDown.
On SmackDown, it was confirmed that Damian Priest would be honored by the Bronx Walk of Fame. Commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett congratulated him on the huge honor bestowed upon him.
It was announced earlier that the Bronx Walk of Fame would be welcoming four different talents to the hallowed halls. Of the stars, Damian Priest was listed alongside the likes of NBA's Kemba Walker, Musician Judy Torres, and artist Devon Rodriguez.
All the stars have made quite an impact in their chosen fields. For Damian Prest, he's a former World Heavyweight Champion and had quite a huge last year as well.
Heading into WrestleMania, Priest had a huge feud against Drew McIntyre, but he lost. Now, he is involved in the United States title picture with McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu again, but he has his work cut out for him.
Now, it's up to the star to bring back the success he enjoyed last year once again. Whether he will be able to or not remains to be seen.