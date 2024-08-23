Congratulations to WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest stars in WWE in recent months so it's surprising to note that he has been part of the company for only a short time. Four years ago today, Mysterio battled Seth Rollins in his in-ring debut match at SummerSlam, a match that came after he had been working with his father on a storyline against Rollins for several weeks.

Mysterio wasn't signed to WWE when he first appeared with his father and only signed a deal on RAW in the weeks leading up to this match with Rollins. His official deal was signed much later, after WWE saw what he was capable of in the ring.

Interestingly, Mysterio has gone from a firm fan favorite who won the Tag Team Championship with his father to one of the biggest heels in the company. As a member of The Judgment Day, Mysterio has shown his true colors as a heel and is currently seen as this generation's answer to Edge.

Mysterio is the son of a WWE Hall of Famer and while many believe that gave his WWE career a boost, the last four years have proved why he belongs in the ring.

Dominik Mysterio faces off against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio chose his side at SummerSlam when he helped Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley, costing her the Women's Championship. The couple has since become the targets of Ripley and Damian Priest on RAW after coming together to cause The Judgment Day's split.

Next weekend at Bash in Berlin, the duo will have nowhere to hide when they step into a Mixed Tag Team Match against Ripley and Priest. It took the whole of the new Judgment Day to send a message to the Terror Twins this week on RAW, but Dominik Mysterio won't have that luxury when WWE makes the trip to Germany next Saturday night.

