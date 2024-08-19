Congratulations to WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been on one of the best runs of his life in recent weeks as a current World Tag Team Champion and seemingly the new leader of The Judgment Day. Balor turned his back on Damian Priest back at WWE SummerSlam and appears to be moving forward with his own stable without Rhea Ripley and Priest.

Outside of the ring, it seems that Balor is also in a celebrating mood since he recently revealed on his Instagram page that it is his five-year wedding anniversary. The Irish star married Mexican Sports Journalist Vero Rodríguez back in August 2019, and the couple has since been able to juggle their busy careers.

Finn Balor and his wife are very private about their relationship and rarely update about their personal lives. The couple are clearly very busy, but outside of their hectic schedules, it's clear that the two stars find time to spend together.

Finn Balor was once in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Finn Balor has always been private about his personal life, but earlier this year it was revealed by Becky Lynch in her Autobiography that she was in a relationship with Balor when the duo were training in Ireland.

Lynch attended Balor's training school, and the couple seemingly dated throughout this time before moving on when their careers moved forward. Lynch noted that after she was in a relationship with Seth Rollins, Balor was one of the first to find out and the couple had already become close friends.

Balor and Lynch have since worked together in WWE and appear to have moved forward since both stars are now married to different people.

Balor is expected to defend his World Tag Team Championship alongside JD McDonagh at Bash in Berlin.

