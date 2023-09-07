Congratulations to WWE Superstar Gunther 

It has been a long 454 days for Intercontinental Champion Gunther, but today he finally became the longest reigning Champion in WWE history.

The past few weeks have humanized The Ring General as Chad Gable has put him to the test several times. This past week on RAW it appeared as though he finally had his number.

Following RAW, it was a foregone conclusion that the record was his and he has now wiped The Honky Tonk Man's name out of the history books. The Hall of Famer had held the record for more than three decades, but Gunther has taken the main roster by storm over the past year and is still yet to be pinned since being promoted.

WWE confirmed the record earlier today, with Triple H even sending out a message claiming that this was only the beginning.

Gunther's future as Champion now remains unclear following his win over Chad Gable, since he now doesn't have a challenger heading into Fastlane.

Will Chad Gable be handed another shot at Gunther on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable became the first man to defeat Gunther in a singles match since his main roster promotion when he won the match via countout a couple of weeks ago. This got under Gunther's skin and led to him putting his title on the line again, and he was able to pick up the win this time in the main event of RAW.

It seems that Gunther is happy to now walk away from this feud with the former Olympian, but Gable himself has noted that he wants one more shot. It's unclear how he will make this happen since The Ring General is looking to move forward, but that could be the match at Fastlane.

