Congratulations to WWE Superstar Gunther

Gunther has dominated WWE as the Intercontinental Champion for over 550 days and became the longest-reigning champion in history. Meanwhile, The Ring General recently shared personal news and announced the birth of his child with Jinny.

Gunther has been with WWE since 2019 and started working for the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. Last year, he not only moved to the United States but received his main roster call-up.

The Intercontinental Champion has been extremely personal about his life outside of pro wrestling, and fans are aware that he tied the knot with Jinny earlier this year, who previously worked with the promotion. Today, The Ring General took to X (Twitter) to announce the birth of their son.

"This morning our son entered the world. What a blessing 🙏🏻"

After a successful title defense against The Miz on Monday night RAW, Gunther announced that he would be going away for a while to recharge. In reality, he would be on a short hiatus from the company after the birth of his son.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our most sincere congratulations to Jinny and Gunther on this wonderful news.