Congratulations to WWE Superstar Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane recently made her return to WWE after suffering an arm injury in the fall of 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion has been on the sidelines for several months but made her return last month with her first match coming as a loss to Rhea Ripley in a Money in the Bank qualifier Triple Threat Match.
That bout wasn't without incident since Zoey Stark injured her leg and later required surgery. However, Sane's luck was different last week on RAW, when she picked up her first singles victory in five years.
Sane went up against Liv Morgan and was able to pick up the shocking win, which was her first televised singles match since last year's qualifying bouts.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Sane has been working in mostly tag team matches with Asuka or as part of Damage CTRL over the past few years, which makes this statistic look a lot worse than it is.
Damage CTRL has likely split as IYO SKY looks to take over the division as Women's World Champion. Dakota Kai was also released from the company, and Asuka remains on the sidelines. There is always the option for the trio to reunite in the future, but right now, they all appear to be working alone.
Kairi Sane could be part of WWE RAW this week
Kairi Sane isn't planned for matches this week on WWE RAW as the Money in the Bank qualifiers continue. This week, it's Liv Morgan up against RAW's latest acquisition Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Qualifier.
It was announced ahead of RAW this week that Vaquer would be called up to the main roster on the red brand, after recently losing her NXT Women's Championship. She is now the favorite to secure her place in this year's Women's MITB Ladder Match, against fellow black and silver brand call-ups Roxanne Perez and Giulia.