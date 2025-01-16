Congratulations to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan!

Liv Morgan may have lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley earlier this month, but there are plenty of reasons for her to celebrate. The Judgment Day member has been announced as the recipient of the Comeback of the Year 2024 Award by the legendary Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine.

Morgan had arguably the greatest year of her wrestling career in 2024, where not only did she become a World Champion but also reached heights of popularity. Her fandom has grown considerably and it's safe to say she enjoys the same level of respect and admiration as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and more.

2025 didn't begin on a great note for Liv Morgan as her 226-day reign with the Women's World Title was ended by her arch-rival Ripley at RAW's Netflix debut on January 6th. However, a major accolade has come her way which is sure to please her fans. Pro Wrestling Illustrated's latest issue features Morgan on the cover with the trophy for the Comeback of the Year 2024.

Check out the post below:

Why did Liv Morgan lose her Women's World Title?

Morgan and Ripley's hard-hitting feud culminated on RAW's Netflix debut, where the latter was finally able to dethrone the former as the champion. In a Q&A session on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes revealed that Liv Morgan's loss could be linked to the impending WWE returns of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

It was noted that the promotion has major WrestleMania 41 plans for Ripley, Lynch, and Flair, which prompted them to take the title off Morgan:

"I think it becomes a numbers thing as we get closer to WrestleMania. You know, two world title matches for the women's equals probably four participants. They wanted Rhea, obviously, to be one of those. I think probably Becky and Charlotte's going to be two and three. And I just don't think they had a spot for Liv there. So they decided to take the title away from her."

Considering how big a star Morgan has become, there's no doubt that WWE would have something in store for her as the WrestleMania 41 season inches close.

