  Congratulations to WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser 

Congratulations to WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 08, 2025 17:43 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)
This is massive (image via WWE)

Ludwig Kaiser has been missing from WWE TV over the past few months, since he has seemingly stepped under the mask of El Grande Americano while Chad Gable undergoes shoulder surgery.

Despite his on-screen absence, it has still been seven years since his debut in WWE, dating back to his first appearance on NXT on August 8th, 2018. He debuted under his real name, Marcel Barthel, something he was known by for the next four years whilst part of Imperium.

It was only when he was promoted to the main roster that there was a change of name, and he became Ludwig Kaiser, whilst Walter became Gunther.

The two men were joined in Imperium by Fabian Aichner, who would later become Giovanni Vinci but would be kicked out of Imperium by Kaiser himself.

In recent months, Imperium has gone its separate ways, which has allowed Gunther to focus on the World Championship picture, while Kaiser faded into the background before being offered Americano's mask.

Will Ludwig Kaiser reunite with Gunther?

Now that Gunther is no longer World Champion and could be out of action for several months with a nose injury, there is an option to reunite the team when he returns.

Gunther could be out for several months, which would allow Chad Gable to rehabilitate following shoulder surgery, which would allow Kaiser to come back to RAW or SmackDown as himself.

Kaiser is in a relationship with Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who works on SmackDown, so if there was an option, surely he would want to start over again on the blue brand.

The Ring General could also have a fresh start if he were moved over there after recently losing his title to CM Punk, who later dropped the title to Seth Rollins via Money in the Bank cash-in.

