Congratulations to WWE Superstar Luke Gallows

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Luke Gallows. The 40-year-old has welcomed his newborn son Thomas.

Gallows is currently in a tag team with Karl Anderson. The duo recently returned to NXT and continue to work under the brand. In February 2024, they attacked Axion & Nathan and Chase University after a tag team match. The attack cemented their first heel turn since 2022.

Gallows shared a photo of his newborn son on Instagram today and sent out a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude and excitement.

"Welcome to the world Thomas…You kicked your way out a few weeks early & put @dr.bethany_hankinson through the ringer & then some…Thanks for doing it on a day Dad was home, it’s going to be so much fun raising you T-Bone!!! (Special thanks to the man upstairs on this one," wrote Gallows.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Luke Gallows praised CM Punk

Luke Gallows is no stranger to CM Punk. The two superstars were previously a part of the Straight Edge Society faction.

Speaking on the Talk'n Shop podcast, Gallows spoke about Punk's impact on the professional wrestling industry. The former RAW Tag Team Champion stated that the mention of Punk's name gets people talking, regardless of which part of the world it is in.

"Talk about headlines all week. Here's the thing about CM Punk in WWE. No matter what your personal feelings are, from a fan perspective, a performer perspective, a wrestler perspective, a friend perspective, and ex-friend perspective, the one thing you can't deny about the dude is that if you say his name and put him on a screen anywhere in the world, everybody is talking about him," said Gallows. [H/T: Fightful]

Gallows was stablemates with Punk around 2009-10 when the Straight Edge Society was formed. The concept behind the group was to promote a drug-free lifestyle. The group also consisted of Serena Deeb and Joey Mercury.

As of 2024, Luke Gallows is teaming up with his long-term tag team partner, Karl Anderson. Meanwhile, Punk has also returned to WWE and is set to play a major role in the upcoming annual Draft.