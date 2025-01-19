Congratulations to WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria has had a fantastic week in WWE, having lifted the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW. Valkyria became the inaugural champion after defeating Dakota Kai in the final of the tournament, and it seems that she has more than one reason to celebrate this weekend.

After competing in several matches for NXT UK in 2020, it was revealed that Lyra Valkyria had signed for WWE on January 20, 2020. This means that she has now completed five years as a full-time member of the Stamford-based promotion's roster.

Valkyria had a spell as the NXT Women's Champion during this time and is now a champion on the red brand for the first time.

She remained with NXT UK until the brand was discontinued in 2022, she then moved to NXT where she won the Women's Championship in October 2023 less than a year after her move to the roster.

Lyra Valkyria moved to WWE RAW in April 2024

It's incredible to think that Valkyria hasn't even been on the main roster for a whole year and she is already a major champion.

The young Irish has already been able to make a statement in the time she has been on the red brand. She lost to Nia Jax in the final of last year's Queen of the Ring Tournament and competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well as for the Speed Women's Championship on social media platform X (fka Twitter).

This week's win has officially put her on the map and it seems that she could now become a household name if she is able to make an impression during her title reign. With Rhea Ripley holding the Women's World Championship on RAW it will be interesting to see how Valkyria steps up with her.

The mid-card title will give opportunities to several women on the roster who might not have been pushed to the front of the queue for Ripley's title. Especially ahead of WrestleMania season.

Congratulations to Lyra Valkyria for completing five years with WWE and becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion from all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

