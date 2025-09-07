Congratulations to WWE Superstar Naomi!

Naomi is currently off WWE programming as she's pregnant with her first child. However, she has reached a major milestone with the company amid her absence.Aside from her two years in TNA Wrestling, the 37-year-old has been a part of the global juggernaut for the last 16 years. She signed her contract with the company in 2009, after which she was assigned to the then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. She stayed on the brand for nearly a year before moving up to WWE.The Glow made her WWE debut on the September 7, 2010, episode of NXT, and is thus celebrating the 15th anniversary of her official debut. Naomi teamed up with Kelly on her debut to defeat Alicia Fox and Maxine. A lot has changed in the last 15 years, but one thing that has remained constant is that the 37-year-old still knows how to rack up victories.Naomi recently relinquished the Women's World Championship on WWE RAWNaomi was amid one of the best runs of her career before she had to relinquish the women's championship due to pregnancy. The Glow had an amazing non-title feud with Jade Cargill earlier this year, and the two even got a chance to compete at WrestleMania.The real-life Bloodline member then went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she cashed in on IYO SKY during her Women's World Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025. The Glow pinned SKY to win the title and kickstart her third world title reign.However, the championship run ended in just 36 days as the 37-year-old had to relinquish the title due to a real-life pregnancy. The former champion is expected to be out for the foreseeable future. However, she has promised to reclaim the gold upon her return.