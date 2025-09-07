  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Congratulations to WWE Superstar Naomi!

Congratulations to WWE Superstar Naomi!

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:00 GMT
Naomi on RAW! (Image from WWE
Naomi on RAW! (Image from WWE's YouTube)

Naomi is currently off WWE programming as she's pregnant with her first child. However, she has reached a major milestone with the company amid her absence.

Ad

Aside from her two years in TNA Wrestling, the 37-year-old has been a part of the global juggernaut for the last 16 years. She signed her contract with the company in 2009, after which she was assigned to the then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. She stayed on the brand for nearly a year before moving up to WWE.

The Glow made her WWE debut on the September 7, 2010, episode of NXT, and is thus celebrating the 15th anniversary of her official debut. Naomi teamed up with Kelly on her debut to defeat Alicia Fox and Maxine. A lot has changed in the last 15 years, but one thing that has remained constant is that the 37-year-old still knows how to rack up victories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Naomi recently relinquished the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW

Naomi was amid one of the best runs of her career before she had to relinquish the women's championship due to pregnancy. The Glow had an amazing non-title feud with Jade Cargill earlier this year, and the two even got a chance to compete at WrestleMania.

The real-life Bloodline member then went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she cashed in on IYO SKY during her Women's World Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025. The Glow pinned SKY to win the title and kickstart her third world title reign.

However, the championship run ended in just 36 days as the 37-year-old had to relinquish the title due to a real-life pregnancy. The former champion is expected to be out for the foreseeable future. However, she has promised to reclaim the gold upon her return.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications