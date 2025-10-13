Congratulations to WWE Superstar Nia Jax!

Nia Jax has become one of the most dominant female wrestlers in WWE, and at present, she is part of the SmackDown brand. The former Women's Champion is celebrating 10 years since her official debut in WWE under the ring name Nia Jax, which came back on October 14, 2015, when she defeated Eva Marie in a singles match. Jax didn't spend a lot of time in NXT, but was promoted the following year as part of the annual Draft. Jax was then able to make a statement on RAW, stepping into a lengthy feud with Alicia Fox. Her feud with Alexa Bliss heading into WrestleMania 34 pushed her to the next level in WWE and saw her win the Women's Championship on the grandest stage of them all. Jax has since been part of numerous storylines on RAW and SmackDown, while the WWE Universe has pushed for her to become part of The Bloodline. What's next for Nia Jax on WWE SmackDownJax recently came up short when she battled Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship on SmackDown, as part of a triple threat match that also included Jade Cargill. Cargill was injured as part of the match, and Stratton has since moved on to be part of the Crown Jewel Championship match with Stephanie Vaquer, which she lost. SmackDown is back stateside this week, which should allow Nia Jax to step into a new storyline or even look to challenge Stratton in a singles match since it was Stratton who pinned her back in January to take away her Women's Championship when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The former friends have a lengthy history on SmackDown, which could be explored heading into Survivor Series, if Jade Cargill is not recovered enough to make her return before then.