Congratulations to WWE Superstar Otis!

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 24, 2025 18:34 GMT
Otis recently made his return to WWE, being featured with Maxxine Dupri ahead of her match on RAW.

He reunited with his Alpha Academy teammates to push Dupri towards her win on RAW, but now he has a reason to celebrate himself.

October 24th marks 10 years since the former champion made his debut as a wrestler. The former champion made his debut at Mercury Pro Wrestling Academy in Colorado, wrestling under the name Dozer.

Less than six months later, he was recruited by WWE legend Gerald Brisco and signed to WWE contract in April 2016. The 33-year-old then made his debut just three months later in July 2016, taking on The Authors of Pain at an NXT House show.

Otis then formed a team with Tucker Knight and the two men became known as Heavy Machinery.

Otis was recently on hiatus from WWE

It's unclear why he was missing from WWE TV for five months, but it appears that there was no place for him on the red brand until this week, when he reappeared alongside Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.

Otis is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and someone who has been part of several high-level storylines, including one alongside Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose, which led to a WrestleMania match for the former champion.

He returned to action on RAW as well, since he was added to the battle royal that main evented the show. The winner would compete against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship after it was stripped from Seth Rollins due to injury.

The star was unable to pick up the win and push for a World Championship match since it was Jey Uso who picked up the win and booked his place in what could be the main event of the show on November 1st.

