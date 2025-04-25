Congratulations to WWE Superstar Randy Orton for passing major milestone

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the most experienced superstars on WWE's roster. At the age of 45, he is a seasoned veteran still capable of butting heads with the best of the best, and he has recently passed a major milestone.

Congratulations are in order for The Viper, because as of April 23, 2025, he has completed 23 years as a WWE Superstar. To have performed at the highest level for more than two decades is nothing short of exceptional.

On his debut, Randy Orton, a third-generation wrestler, after months of performing at house shows and in Dark Matches, went head-to-head with Hardcore Holly. It was a huge opportunity for him, and he did not disappoint, defeating his opponent and kicking off a career that would see him go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Now, 23 years later, and as mentioned earlier, Randy Orton is still a main event talent. He showcased this at WrestleMania 41 and will likely continue to be one of the very best in the business for years to come.

It's hard to imagine what the landscape of professional wrestling would've looked like without The Legend Killer. After all, if he had chosen some other career path, the WWE Universe may have never been introduced to the three most dangerous letters in the sport, RKO.

Randy Orton is all set to renew his iconic rivalry with John Cena

23 years as a WWE Superstar is no joke, and over that time, Randy Orton has faced many a worthy foe. However, perhaps his greatest rivalry was with John Cena, back when the two of them were considered to be in their primes.

Over the course of his career, Orton has stepped into the ring with The Leader of the Cenation a whopping 94 times. Now, they look all set to renew their rivalry, as Orton seems intent on becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Legend Killer took out the newly crowned "Last Real Champion" on this week's RAW. After hitting him with an RKO, he quickly lifted up the title, signifying his intent to become a world champion once more.

This clash is one that fans have been hoping for ever since Cena announced his retirement tour. As of this writing, although nothing is set in stone, the two will likely go head-to-head at Backlash 2025. It is sure to be an epic match, and one that millions around the world will tune in to see.

