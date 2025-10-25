  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Congratulations to WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez

Congratulations to WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 25, 2025 13:44 GMT
Congratulations are in order (image via WWE)
Congratulations are in order (image via WWE)

Raquel Rodriguez is currently working as a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, but was recently put in her place by Nikki Bella when she tried to attack Stephanie Vaquer.

Ad

Despite it being a rough week for The Judgment Day, it seems that congratulations are in order for Rodriguez, since she has now completed nine years in WWE. The former Women's Tag Team Champion signed a contract with the company on October 25th, 2016, and just three months later, she made her NXT debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Under the name Reina González, she competed as part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round. In 2020, Rodriguez changed her ring name to Raquel González, and went on to form an alliance with Dakota Kai.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The following year, she defeated Iyo Sky to become NXT Women's Champion, before making her main roster debut on RAW in 2022. It was here that she changed her ring name again to Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

In recent years, she has been seen as the enforcer of The Judgment Day and has backed up Liv Morgan while she was up against Rhea Ripley ahead of her recent injury.

Will Raquel Rodriguez leave The Judgment Day?

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their Tag Team Championships last week on RAW, which has led to speculation that the group could finally be set to go their separate ways.

Ad

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are former Women's Tag Team Champions and could opt to leave the group as a team, since they have been able to work closely together since Liv Morgan's injury.

That being said, Liv Morgan is expected to return to the company in the coming months, and it could mean that Rodriguez is forced to choose between her current and former tag team partners.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications