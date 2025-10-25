Congratulations to WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is currently working as a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, but was recently put in her place by Nikki Bella when she tried to attack Stephanie Vaquer. Despite it being a rough week for The Judgment Day, it seems that congratulations are in order for Rodriguez, since she has now completed nine years in WWE. The former Women's Tag Team Champion signed a contract with the company on October 25th, 2016, and just three months later, she made her NXT debut. Under the name Reina González, she competed as part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round. In 2020, Rodriguez changed her ring name to Raquel González, and went on to form an alliance with Dakota Kai. The following year, she defeated Iyo Sky to become NXT Women's Champion, before making her main roster debut on RAW in 2022. It was here that she changed her ring name again to Raquel Rodriguez. In recent years, she has been seen as the enforcer of The Judgment Day and has backed up Liv Morgan while she was up against Rhea Ripley ahead of her recent injury. Will Raquel Rodriguez leave The Judgment Day?Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their Tag Team Championships last week on RAW, which has led to speculation that the group could finally be set to go their separate ways. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are former Women's Tag Team Champions and could opt to leave the group as a team, since they have been able to work closely together since Liv Morgan's injury. That being said, Liv Morgan is expected to return to the company in the coming months, and it could mean that Rodriguez is forced to choose between her current and former tag team partners.