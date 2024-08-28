Congratulations to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley!

Rhea Ripley is now seen as one of the biggest stars in WWE, following her recent reign as the Women's World Champion. Congratulations to Ripley, since today marks seven years since the former champion made her official WWE debut, appearing in the first round of the Inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Ripley defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the tournament before being knocked out of the competition by Dakota Kai in the next round. Ripley then appeared on an episode of NXT a few weeks later, but the Battle Royal she was part of was won by Nikki Cross.

Ripley has since gone on to win the NXT UK Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship, as well as capturing the RAW Women's Championship, Women's World Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championship. As of writing, Rhea Ripley is the only woman to have accomplished this.

Rhea Ripley will be part of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE takes over Germany this weekend when they present Bash in Berlin, and one of the matches on the card will see Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley has had issues with The Judgment Day in recent weeks, and it seems that the group hasn't been banned from ringside, so they could be part of the match and could swing the momentum in their favor.

Damian Priest and Ripley were taken out by the whole Judgment Day last week on RAW, and it seems that they will be looking for revenge. The Terror Twins were betrayed by their group and kicked out of the stable, only to be replaced by Liv Morgan when Carlito was made an official member.

This weekend will be their chance to get some revenge for this betrayal and send a message to the new Judgment Day at the same time.

