Congratulations to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 26, 2025 17:07 GMT
Rhea Ripley finally has a reason to celebrate (image via WWE)
Rhea Ripley finally has a reason to celebrate (image via WWE)

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action after suffering a broken nose as part of WWE's recent tour of Japan, but the former Women's Champion has a reason to celebrate, since October 25th marks eight years for her in WWE.

Ripley made her NXT Television debut under her current name on the October 25 episode of NXT, and participated in a battle royal to determine one of the participants for the vacant NXT Women's Championship match at Takeover. Nikki Cross won the match after Ripley was eliminated early on.

She later went on to change up her look, getting rid of her blonde hair and instead changing it much darker. It was then that she was able to show off her new attitude in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Ripley was then shifted over to the NXT UK brand where she was really able to come into her own with her new character and became the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion by defeating Toni Storm.

The following year, she returned to NXT and was able to win the NXT Women's Championship, becoming the first woman to hold both NXT and NXT UK titles.

Rhea went on to be promoted to the main roster in 2021 and has been a solid fit on the RAW brand.

What's next for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley could be set to take some time off, given her nose injury or, like many other female wrestlers have in the past, she could opt to wear a face mask and still wrestle.

At present, Ripley isn't part of any storylines since Asuka and Kairi Sane are pushing for Women's Tag Team Championship gold and Iyo Sky wasn't part of last week's show. It will be interesting to see if she's part of tomorrow night's episode.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
