Congratulations to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley 

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action after suffering a broken nose as part of WWE's recent tour of Japan, but the former Women's Champion has a reason to celebrate, since October 25th marks eight years for her in WWE. Ripley made her NXT Television debut under her current name on the October 25 episode of NXT, and participated in a battle royal to determine one of the participants for the vacant NXT Women's Championship match at Takeover. Nikki Cross won the match after Ripley was eliminated early on. She later went on to change up her look, getting rid of her blonde hair and instead changing it much darker. It was then that she was able to show off her new attitude in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Ripley was then shifted over to the NXT UK brand where she was really able to come into her own with her new character and became the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion by defeating Toni Storm. The following year, she returned to NXT and was able to win the NXT Women's Championship, becoming the first woman to hold both NXT and NXT UK titles. Rhea went on to be promoted to the main roster in 2021 and has been a solid fit on the RAW brand. What's next for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?Rhea Ripley could be set to take some time off, given her nose injury or, like many other female wrestlers have in the past, she could opt to wear a face mask and still wrestle. At present, Ripley isn't part of any storylines since Asuka and Kairi Sane are pushing for Women's Tag Team Championship gold and Iyo Sky wasn't part of last week's show. It will be interesting to see if she's part of tomorrow night's episode.