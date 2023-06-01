Congratulations to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley [WATCH] 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik celebrated The Nightmare's massive social media achievement by sharing a wholesome backstage video.

Ripley now boasts more than two million followers on TikTok. She is quite active on the social media handle and occasionally shares hilarious reels with her fellow WWE Superstars.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik had their own unique way of celebrating the former's TikTok achievement. The Eradicator can be seen carrying Dom Mysterio in her arms in a heartfelt moment in the clip that she shared on TikTok. Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley is in awe of Dominik's heel persona

Dominik Mysterio turned heel last year when he attacked Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. The young gun joined The Judgment Day soon after in what proved to be the best decision of his career. Today, Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's biggest heels and receives massive heel heat on a weekly basis.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently made an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast. She had the following to say about Dominik's heel character:

“He’s doing such a good job and I’m honestly so bloody proud of him, it’s unbelievable, but having him next to me, I play off of him, and the closer I get to him the more people hate it. I don’t know if it’s a jealousy thing or just a hate thing because of Dom but I try and work with that.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

We'll have to see how far Dominik goes with his current persona. With the way fans have been reacting to him on live TV, it's safe to assume that WWE won't be changing his character anytime soon. Rhea Ripley and Dominik are seemingly going to be a menace to the WWE roster for a long time to come.

