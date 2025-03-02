  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler

Congratulations to WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 02, 2025 17:50 GMT
Congratulations! (image via WWE)
Congratulations! [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE is celebrating a successful weekend with Elimination Chamber in the books. Shayna Baszler wasn't part of the premium live event, but she is also celebrating this weekend as she completes 10 years in the pro wrestling industry.

It is particularly well-known that Baszler has a background in MMA. However, on March 1, 2015, she made her debut at Ring of Honor as part of their 13th Anniversary show.

The Queen of Spades went on to work for several other indie promotions before making her debut in WWE in August 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic. She made it all the way to the final before she was defeated by Kairi Sane.

Baszler then went on to make an impact in NXT where she was an unstoppable force for several years, before being called up to the main roster in 2020. Over the past few years, the Queen of Spades has been pushing to make an impact on RAW and SmackDown and is currently part of a team with Zoey Stark following Sonya Deville's WWE exit.

What's next for Shayna Baszler ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Shayna Baszler has a number of options heading into WrestleMania 41, considering the women of WWE often have several matches as part of the card.

The two main event matches have been decided following Elimination Chamber, but there is always an option for her and Zoey to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship or even challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which was recently added to WWE RAW.

Baszler hasn't been seen for a few weeks and will still be reeling from Deville's WWE exit. However, it is likely that she will continue to work with Zoey Stark on RAW and the two women can become an unstoppable tag team if allowed to push for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Congratulations to Shayna Baszler for completing 10 years in the wrestling industry, from all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
