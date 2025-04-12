Congratulations to WWE Superstar Tama Tonga!

Tama Tonga has been an integral part of the new Bloodline. He joined the faction exactly one year ago, making his WWE debut on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

Ad

On his first night in the company, Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso, replacing him in the faction. He was declared the new Right Hand Man for Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline and went on to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship with Jacob Fatu, who was later replaced by Tonga Loa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On X, Tonga reacted to completing his first year with WWE. He sent a short message celebrating his one-year completion.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"WWE Year: 1 Yeyeyeyeye," wrote Tama Tonga.

Congratulations are in order for the former NJPW star as he completes his first year in WWE.

Check out Tonga's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tama Tonga made his WWE in-ring debut at Backlash France 2024 in a tag team match where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa against the team of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.

He then captured the WWE Tag Team Championship in August 2024 before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Tonga and Fatu defeated DIY to win the title. Tonga and his brother Loa eventually lost the title to the Motor City Machine Guns.

The 42-year-old superstar is involved in a storyline with Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He has mostly been accompanying The Samoan Werewolf for his matches while the former Tribal Chief was on hiatus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More