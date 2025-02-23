Congratulations to WWE Superstar The Miz

Congratulations are in order, as WWE legend The Miz has recently achieved an extremely rare feat. The Stamford-based company also sent a message on their social media after The A-Lister's massive accomplishment.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. For those unaware, Topps has a partnership with the company, making collectible cards of the legends and current stars on the roster. They recently released a rare Chrome card collection that also featured autographs of some of the biggest wrestling stars.

It seems like The Miz was one of the luckiest people in the world as during a recent fan interaction, he managed to pull a signed Chrome card of The Rock. This was extremely rare as it was one of the only 10 cards ever made with a signature of The Brahma Bull.

Ad

Trending

Following this massive achievement, WWE took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message, highlighting how it was the biggest card pull ever.

"@mikethemiz pulled the BIGGEST card - an autographed @topps WWE Chrome card of @TheRock," they wrote.

Topps' official X handle also reacted to it, mentioning how rare The Rock's signed Chrome card was.

"The Miz just pulled an autograph of The Rock limited to 10 copies in existence!!!" they mentioned.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock returned to WWE on this week's SmackDown

On this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock made his electrifying return to the Stamford-based promotion. During his promo, The Brahma Bull called Cody Rhodes out to tell him that he was doing a great job as the face of the company.

However, before heading backstage, The Final Boss shocked everyone as he told Rhodes that he wanted the latter to be ''his WWE Champion,'' asking The American Nightmare for his "soul."

Ad

This comment left everyone confused as they couldn't understand what The Great One actually meant. However, things would seemingly get clearer at Elimination Chamber as The Rock announced his appearance for the show and mentioned that he expected an answer from Rhodes during the premium live event.

It remains to be seen what The Final Boss has planned for the Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback