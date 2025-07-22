Congratulations to WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton!

Tiffany Stratton was able to defeat Trish Stratus back at WWE Evolution, which has allowed her to amass 200 days as Women's Champion.Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the beginning of the year to become a champion on the main roster for the first time, and has since been able to brush aside all her competition. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany believed that Stratton would come up short against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, but somehow she was able to find a way past The Queen and has been holding the title for almost eight months.While Stratton has been able to overcome Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Trish Stratus in her reign, her toughest test could still be ahead with SummerSlam right around the corner.Tiffany Stratton takes on Jade Cargill at SummerSlamTiffany Stratton will take on Jade Cargill next weekend at SummerSlam, after Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which culminated at Night of Champions.Cargill has been climbing her way up the ranks since making her return earlier this year, and it could finally be time for her to hold singles gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStratton has dominated the women's division throughout her reign as Women's Champion, but now that Naomi has made the move over to RAW and Cargill is no longer distracted, this could be the perfect time for her to win her first singles title.Many fans expected Naomi to wait until after this match and cash in on Jade Cargill to continue their feud, but WWE decided to swerve the story and instead had Naomi cash in at Evolution 2025.Naomi was able to defeat Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat match that main evented Evolution to become Women's World Champion after her shock Money in the Bank cash-in.