Congratulations to WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton!

Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown, even though it seems that she has a number of women snapping at her heels to challenge for the title.

With Money in the Bank taking place this weekend, Stratton will also be forced to look over her shoulder for a potential cash-in, but ahead of the premium live event, she has something to celebrate since she has now hit 150 days as WWE Women's Champion.

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 edition of the blue brand to kick off the new year in style when she was able to pin her long-time friend and rival, Nia Jax. She has since been able to overcome all her challengers, including Jax and later Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in April.

As of writing, Stratton doesn't have a match at Money in the Bank on June 7, which means that she is safe from a potential cash-in that night, something that has happened several times in WWE history.

What does the future hold for Tiffany Stratton?

It's an interesting position for Tiffany Stratton to be in now ahead of Evolution 2, which makes its return on July 13. She could be one of the main matches on the show, and by that point, she would be well on her way to almost 200 days as champion.

There was a belief that Tiffany Stratton's reign would be a short one, given how she won the title from Nia Jax and because Charlotte Flair became her next challenger. However, Stratton was able to prove her worth and shocked the world when she defeated Flair at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see who steps up to her next and if she is on the receiving end of a Money in the Bank cash-in this year.

