Congratulations to WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 26, 2025 17:57 GMT
Uncle Howdy has a reason to celebrate (image via WWE)
Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks have had a rough run in WWE over the past year, which is documented by the fact that Uncle Howdy only made his main roster debut a year ago today.

Congratulations go out to the star today for completing a year in WWE since his in-ring debut. Howdy debuted on August 26th, 2024, on RAW when he took on Chad Gable.

This marked his return to the ring as Uncle Howdy, after several years performing as Bo Dallas. This was also Howdy's first match since the passing of his brother Bray Wyatt, and he was able to pay tribute to him throughout and even adopted his Sister Abigail finishing move.

Wyatt was seen as one of the greatest minds in wrestling history, and the world that he created on WWE has been passed on to his brother Bo, who has tried to recreate the magic by bringing his iconic Firefly Fun House to life.

Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks have had a tough time in WWE

Howdy and Wyatt Sicks have struggled to adapt to WWE, and some of the storylines that the group has been part of haven't allowed them to fully explore their characters in recent months.

The group currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championships, but Nikki Cross has been seen as the most overlooked member of the group, since she is unable to wrestle much of the time.

Despite their lack of creative from WWE and the fact that they have been absent for much of their past year, the group has been able to push forward and have continued Bray's work.

Howdy has had a successful year in WWE following his in-ring debut, and it seems that bigger and better things are to come for this group in the near future.

