Congratulations to WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names in WWE currently. The two stars have been putting on enthralling matches and segments for the fans over the last several years and are celebrating a huge milestone today.

Ad

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), and Charlotte Flair made their WWE main roster debut at the same time. Many feel the trio's arrival marked the start of the women's wrestling revolution. While Banks is no longer a part of the company, Lynch and Flair are still going strong and are two of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time.

The trio moved up from NXT on July 13, 2015, and thus, congratulations are in order for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who have completed a decade on the main roster.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Flair has won the women's world title a record 14 times, while Becky has captured seven world titles so far in WWE.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be in action at WWE Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, are regarded as the greatest female wrestlers of all time. The Four Horsewomen played a major role in revolutionising women's wrestling and have changed the division forever.

Ad

The Man and The Queen will be in action at the company's upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. While Becky will face Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Flair will contest for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, teaming with Alexa Bliss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lynch and Flair also made history at WrestleMania 35 as they were part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event, which shows how important the two are to the company. While they are not competing for world titles currently, The Man has been building the RAW IC Title division, while The Queen has focused her attention on the tag team division.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks, as Mercedes Mone, has made a name for herself around the world since leaving the global juggernaut. She currently holds multiple titles from different promotions around the world and was in action at AEW All In, where she lost for the first time since she signed with AEW, to Toni Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!