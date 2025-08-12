  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 12, 2025
This is incredible (image via WWE)
It has been a rough few weeks for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, after the bumps that the two stars took at SummerSlam, as well as Candice LeRae's shocking fall through a ladder.

The two men dropped their Tag Team Championships earlier this year to The Street Profits, but have since been in the hunt to regain their titles. The duo has had very little to celebrate over the past few months, but August 13th is a date to celebrate for DIY, since it is 10 years since the two stars came together as a tag team.

Gargano and Ciampa were well-known names before they decided to reunite, but back in 2015, they were able to create magic as a team before later embarking on a singles feud that would put a spotlight on WWE's NXT brand.

The duo has since reunited and is now one of many tag teams pushing to prove their worth on WWE SmackDown.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are close friends in real life

WWE tag teams always work better based on chemistry, and it seems that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are such close friends outside the ring, which creates incredible chemistry in the ring.

The duo had one of the greatest singles feuds, and now regularly put on some of the best tag team matches on SmackDown weekly.

Many WWE tag teams don't survive very long and are pitted against each other as soon as they gain some fan attachment, but it seems that despite splitting several years ago, the duo has come back together and regained their chemistry.

It will be interesting to see if they are the ones who can take the titles away from The Wyatt Sicks, who currently have a stranglehold over the entire WWE SmackDown Tag Team Division.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
