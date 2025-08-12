Congratulations to WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

It has been a rough few weeks for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, after the bumps that the two stars took at SummerSlam, as well as Candice LeRae's shocking fall through a ladder.The two men dropped their Tag Team Championships earlier this year to The Street Profits, but have since been in the hunt to regain their titles. The duo has had very little to celebrate over the past few months, but August 13th is a date to celebrate for DIY, since it is 10 years since the two stars came together as a tag team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGargano and Ciampa were well-known names before they decided to reunite, but back in 2015, they were able to create magic as a team before later embarking on a singles feud that would put a spotlight on WWE's NXT brand.The duo has since reunited and is now one of many tag teams pushing to prove their worth on WWE SmackDown.Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are close friends in real lifeWWE tag teams always work better based on chemistry, and it seems that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are such close friends outside the ring, which creates incredible chemistry in the ring.The duo had one of the greatest singles feuds, and now regularly put on some of the best tag team matches on SmackDown weekly.Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGarganoLINKThe &quot;Johnny Wrestling&quot; chant has been chanted consistently for quite a while, yet it's really being talked about since the Tag Match a few weeks ago in Riyadh (shout out to that crowd!) So I'm going to start a new weekly bit!Does your city know ball? (Or should it be ring because of wrestling? Who knows. We'll work shop it)If I get a video of a &quot;Johnny Wrestling&quot; chant, I will OFFICIALLY consider your city knowledgeable in Pro Wrestling.Many WWE tag teams don't survive very long and are pitted against each other as soon as they gain some fan attachment, but it seems that despite splitting several years ago, the duo has come back together and regained their chemistry.It will be interesting to see if they are the ones who can take the titles away from The Wyatt Sicks, who currently have a stranglehold over the entire WWE SmackDown Tag Team Division.