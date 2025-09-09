Congratulations to WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia

It's hard to believe that Giulia has only been in WWE for a short time, given that she is the current Women's United States Champion, but September 10th marks a year since her in-ring debut.Giulia initially appeared at NXT No Mercy on September 2nd, where she confronted the NXT Women's Champion at the time, Roxanne Perez. She later made her in-ring debut on NXT a week later, picking up the win over Chelsea Green.The Japanese has since been fast-tracked to the main roster after becoming a popular star alongside Stephanie Vaquer. The two women were initially called up to WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41, but Vaquer was signed to RAW and Giulia to SmackDown.Giulia has already made an impact on WWE SmackDownAs the current Women's United States Champion, it's clear that she has already set the tone on SmackDown when she was able to dethrone Zelina Vega. It seems that she has also been able to recruit Kiana James as her manager since she is now by her side, handling all of her business needs.She has, of course, made herself an enemy in Michin, who has been coming for that championship since it was first unveiled. The former Mia Yim was in the final to crown the first-ever Women's United States Champion last year but came up short against the inaugural champion, Chelsea Green.The title has since been handed down, and Michin believes she has a shot at taking it from her. Despite coming up short against the champion last week on SmackDown, the former O.C member has made it clear that the feud is far from over. That being said, if she wants to get past the champion and her new manager, then it's obvious she needs to recruit some backup of her own.